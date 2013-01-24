More

NAMM 2013: Alesis unveils Control Hub and iO Hub iOS/USB interfaces

MIDI and audio interfaces for iOS devices and PCs

The Alesis iO Hub offers two XLR/jack combo inputs and phantom power (via battery)

Alesis iO Hub

The Alesis Control Hub offers a MIDI input and output as well as stereo jack outputs

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis has unveiled two new interfaces - the Control Hub is a MIDI interface with audio output and the iO Hub is a straight-forward two-channel audio interface, both will work with both iOS devices and PC/Macs through USB connections.

Control Hub

MIDI Interface with audio output for iOS and USB

  • 1 MIDI input; 1 MIDI output
  • Easily connects to your iOS device, Mac, or PC
  • Connects to your iOS device via Apple's new Lightning connector
  • Connects to virtually any MIDI gear
  • Headphone and stereo 1/4 ˝ audio outputs
  • Compact modern design with black chrome accents
  • USB or iOS powered - no power supply needed

iO Hub

Two-channel audio interface for iOS and USB

  • 2 XLR+1/4 ˝ combo inputs with individual gain controls
  • Easily connects to your iOS device, Mac, or PC
  • Connects to your iOS device via Apple's new Lightning connector
  • Phantom power available for condenser microphones
  • Direct switch for zero-latency input monitoring
  • Compact modern design with black chrome accents
  • USB or iOS powered - no power supply needed
  • Standard 9-volt battery supplies phantom power

Price and availability TBC.