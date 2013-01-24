NAMM 2013: Alesis unveils Control Hub and iO Hub iOS/USB interfaces

Image 1 of 2 The Alesis iO Hub offers two XLR/jack combo inputs and phantom power (via battery) Alesis iO Hub Image 2 of 2 The Alesis Control Hub offers a MIDI input and output as well as stereo jack outputs Alesis Control Hub

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis has unveiled two new interfaces - the Control Hub is a MIDI interface with audio output and the iO Hub is a straight-forward two-channel audio interface, both will work with both iOS devices and PC/Macs through USB connections.

Control Hub

MIDI Interface with audio output for iOS and USB

1 MIDI input; 1 MIDI output

Easily connects to your iOS device, Mac, or PC

Connects to your iOS device via Apple's new Lightning connector

Connects to virtually any MIDI gear

Headphone and stereo 1/4 ˝ audio outputs

Compact modern design with black chrome accents

USB or iOS powered - no power supply needed

iO Hub

Two-channel audio interface for iOS and USB

2 XLR+1/4 ˝ combo inputs with individual gain controls

Easily connects to your iOS device, Mac, or PC

Connects to your iOS device via Apple's new Lightning connector

Phantom power available for condenser microphones

Direct switch for zero-latency input monitoring

Compact modern design with black chrome accents

USB or iOS powered - no power supply needed

Standard 9-volt battery supplies phantom power

Price and availability TBC.