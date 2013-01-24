NAMM 2013: Alesis unveils Control Hub and iO Hub iOS/USB interfaces

Image 1 of 2
Alesis iO Hub
Image 2 of 2
Alesis Control Hub
NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis has unveiled two new interfaces - the Control Hub is a MIDI interface with audio output and the iO Hub is a straight-forward two-channel audio interface, both will work with both iOS devices and PC/Macs through USB connections.
Control Hub
MIDI Interface with audio output for iOS and USB
- 1 MIDI input; 1 MIDI output
- Easily connects to your iOS device, Mac, or PC
- Connects to your iOS device via Apple's new Lightning connector
- Connects to virtually any MIDI gear
- Headphone and stereo 1/4 ˝ audio outputs
- Compact modern design with black chrome accents
- USB or iOS powered - no power supply needed
iO Hub
Two-channel audio interface for iOS and USB
- 2 XLR+1/4 ˝ combo inputs with individual gain controls
- Easily connects to your iOS device, Mac, or PC
- Connects to your iOS device via Apple's new Lightning connector
- Phantom power available for condenser microphones
- Direct switch for zero-latency input monitoring
- Compact modern design with black chrome accents
- USB or iOS powered - no power supply needed
- Standard 9-volt battery supplies phantom power
Price and availability TBC.