NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia unveils iRig Mic Cast for iPhone/iPad

Image 1 of 5 The iRig Mic Cast plugs straight into your headphone socket. Click the photo for more images. IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast

Image 2 of 5 IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast angle

Image 3 of 5 IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast front

Image 4 of 5 IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast side

Image 5 of 5 IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast stand



IK Multimedia has announced iRig Mic Cast, a voice recording mic for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. This joins the other products in the iRig range, which include guitar recording and MIDI interfaces and a vocal microphone.

The iRig Mic Cast plugs into your iDevice's headphone port and features two sensitivity settings. It also comes with a stand that enables you to position your iPhone/iPod touch for recording.

It'll be available early this year priced at €30. Full details below…

IK Multimedia iRig Mic Cast press release

IK Multimedia is proud to present iRig™ Mic Cast, the ultra-compact portable voice recording microphone designed specifically for recording podcasts, interviews, lectures, voice memos, speeches and more.

iRig MIC Cast provides a pocket-sized voice recording solution with crystal-clear audio quality. It features a tight unidirectional pickup pattern that minimizes background noise making it ideal for single-source audio recording.

This makes iRig MIC Cast also great for business applications like recording meeting and enhancing the audio and voice quality of conference calls.

iRig Mic Cast is proof that great things come in small packages. In addition to an incredibly flat frequency response with zero tonal coloration, the iRig Mic Cast… ·

Features a stereo mini-jack headphone output which enables real-time monitoring of what is being recorded using headphones or speakers.

Offers a mini-switch that provides two different sensitivity settings to record closeup or distant sources.

Includes an adjustable desktop stand for convenient iPhone/iPod touch positioning during recording.

Has a bumper-friendly mini-jack connector that fits the majority of iPhone/iPod touch cases.

Has an ultra-compact profile that can be carried anywhere with ease.

Like other IK Multimedia microphones, it includes 2 free apps: iRig Recorder, an easy-to-use voice recording/editing app, and VocaLive, a multi-effects processing app for singers.

Works with all regular phone calls and any Voice-Over-IP app.

Is compatible with iPhone/iPod touch/iPad

Pricing and availability

iRig MIC Cast costs only €29.99 (ex. VAT) and will be available in Q1 2012 from electronic and music retailers around the world.