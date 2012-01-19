NAMM 2012: Akai MPC Fly for iPad 2 has lift-off

Akai MPC Fly
Akai MPC Fly open
Akai MPC Fly flat
Akai MPC Fly closed
NAMM 2012: Following the announcements of its Renaissance and Studio models, Akai has revealed the third in its triumvirate of new MPC products in the shape of the MPC Fly.
Click here for a gallery of Akai MPC Fly images
Built for the iPad 2, this comprises a 16-pad controller that comes in laptop-style case that also houses your Apple tablet, and an app that enables you to sequence up to four tracks simultaneously.
The concept seems pretty sound to us, though we're keen to find out just how capable the MPC Fly is in practice. Official details below.
Akai MPC Fly production information
MPC Fly merges unmatched Akai Professional technology with the power of your iPad 2, embodying legendary capabilities that have made the MPC an industry standard like real MPC pads, MPC Note Repeat and MPC Swing. Its multifunctional, double-hinged design gives you the flexibility to produce tracks anywhere, while also acting as a protective case between sessions and giving you total access to your iPad 2 for normal uses.
MPC FLY Hardware
- The first MPC designed specifically for iPad 2
- Fitted compartment for iPad 2 provides fully integrated portable MPC solution
- 16 backlit genuine MPC pads with MPC Note Repeat & MPC Swing
- Works seamlessly with the MPC App: sequence & sample editing, effects, EQ and more
- Create beats on the go and transfer to a Mac or PC for further mastering
- Double-hinged case sits upright, lies flat or closes for transport
- Compatible with virtually any Core MIDI app
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Charges iPad when plugged into wall power
MPC Fly iPad App
- Sequence four tracks simultaneously: four-track mixer built in
- Built in sound library of samples and drum kits
- Record and overdub sequences and create and edit your own Programs
- 16-Levels mode: play one sample at 16 levels of attack, velocity, length, and tuning
- Note variation slider allows you to manipulate attack, velocity, length, and tuning as you play
- Built-in effects: delay, bit crusher, master compressor/limiter
- Time correct: 1/8 note - 1/32T with variable Swing setting
- Note Repeat: 1/8 note - 1/32T timing
- Sample using internal mic or line-in and trim and categorize samples
- Sample from your iPod library with turntable interface
- Share on SoundCloud, Facebook or twitter
- Supports WIST, Wireless Sync Start protocol from Korg
- Supports AudioPaste