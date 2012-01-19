NAMM 2012: Akai MPC Fly for iPad 2 has lift-off

Image 1 of 4 Akai's MPC Fly: click the image for more product shots. Akai MPC Fly

NAMM 2012: Following the announcements of its Renaissance and Studio models, Akai has revealed the third in its triumvirate of new MPC products in the shape of the MPC Fly.

Built for the iPad 2, this comprises a 16-pad controller that comes in laptop-style case that also houses your Apple tablet, and an app that enables you to sequence up to four tracks simultaneously.

The concept seems pretty sound to us, though we're keen to find out just how capable the MPC Fly is in practice. Official details below.

Akai MPC Fly production information

MPC Fly merges unmatched Akai Professional technology with the power of your iPad 2, embodying legendary capabilities that have made the MPC an industry standard like real MPC pads, MPC Note Repeat and MPC Swing. Its multifunctional, double-hinged design gives you the flexibility to produce tracks anywhere, while also acting as a protective case between sessions and giving you total access to your iPad 2 for normal uses.

MPC FLY Hardware

The first MPC designed specifically for iPad 2

Fitted compartment for iPad 2 provides fully integrated portable MPC solution

16 backlit genuine MPC pads with MPC Note Repeat & MPC Swing

Works seamlessly with the MPC App: sequence & sample editing, effects, EQ and more

Create beats on the go and transfer to a Mac or PC for further mastering

Double-hinged case sits upright, lies flat or closes for transport

Compatible with virtually any Core MIDI app

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Charges iPad when plugged into wall power

MPC Fly iPad App