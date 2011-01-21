NAMM 2011 VIDEO: Roland V-Piano Grand demo

NAMM 2011: The V-Piano Grand is Roland's latest flagship model in its V-Piano Series. But is it just the same technology housed in a polished ebony grand piano cabinet? Not a chance, as Roland explains:

"At the heart of the V-Piano Grand is its revolutionary piano component-based modelling technology, which meticulously recreates the complex interactions of the components inside an acoustic piano, resulting in rich, realistic, organic grand-piano sound and performance. The V-Piano Grand's sound generator has been further improved from the previous model, and new piano models have been added to the onboard library."

Check out the video above to see and hear it in action. As you can imagine, the demo proved to be a welcome break from the usual trade show rumble.