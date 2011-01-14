NAMM 2011: Two Notes introduces Torpedo LB-202

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Two Notes Audio Engineering is proud to announce the launch of a new era loadbox, the Torpedo LB-202.

The Torpedo LB-202 is a dual channel loadbox / attenuator that features multiple impedance, 3 different modes of damping, up to 100W RMS per channel and 200W RMS mono in bridge mode. It is designed to be used either with the Torpedo VM-202 or with the Torpedo PI-101 plugin.

The combination LB-202 + VM-202 will give you the same features as 2 VB-101 on steroids.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Two Notes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter