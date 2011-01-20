NAMM 2011: Shure unveils SRH550DJ and SRH940 pro headphones

Image 1 of 2 Shure SRH550DJ Shure SRH550DJ Image 2 of 2 Shure SRH940 Shure SRH940

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Today Shure announced the expansion of its headphone line and showcased the new SRH550DJ and SRH940 models at the 2011 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

The SRH550DJ is ideal for both DJ and general listening use, while the SRH940 is optimised for studio monitoring and mastering.

"The Shure headphone line extends from our heritage and performance in the microphone and earphone market, enabling studio engineers, home recordists, performers, DJs, and audio enthusiasts to benefit from the professional quality sound that Shure is known for," said Matt Engstrom, Category Director for Monitoring Products at Shure.

"Whether you're interested in the SRH550DJ or the SRH940, our headphone offering has expanded to meet the needs of every user."

Both of the new SRH headphone models offer superior sound, comfort, and the legendary Shure quality to withstand the rigors of everyday use. Additional features of the models include:

SRH550DJ Professional DJ Headphones

- Full range frequency response, comfort and durability for DJ use and general listening

- 50mm dynamic drivers deliver extended bass

- Supra-aural design for full isolation

- Adjustable, collapsible headband that swivels 90 degrees for flexible wearing positions

- Accessories package that includes a threaded, quarter inch (6.3 mm) gold plated adapter and a carrying bag.

SRH940 Professional Reference Headphones

- Accurate frequency response for tight bass and smooth, high end extension with minimal distortion

- Collapsible, lightweight design with a premium padded headband that offers superior comfort and portability

- Accessories package that includes a threaded, quarter inch (6.3 mm) gold plated adapter, two detachable cables (straight and coiled), a replacement set of velour ear pads, and a zippered, hard travel case.

SRH550DJ: Estimated RRP £99.99

SRH940: Estimated RRP £249.00

The headphones carry a two-year limited warranty and will be available for purchase from select retailers in spring 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Shure



