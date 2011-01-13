NAMM 2011: Alesis launches MultiMix 16 USB FX

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio electronics and musical instruments, announces the MultiMix 16 USB FX, an 16-channel audio mixer with digital effects and USB recording interface.

The MultiMix 16 USB FX is a 16-channel desktop mixer designed for easy integration into musicians' computer-based recording environments. Whether they are mixing a band or sub-mixing a group of inputs, such as a drumset, musicians will find the MultiMix 16 USB FX to be easy to use, rugged and feature-packed.

The MultiMix 16 USB FX gives users a selection of eight XLR inputs with switchable phantom power supply for condenser microphones. MultiMix 16 USB FX also provides 1/4-inch and RCA connectors for working with instruments and line-level audio sources, and guitarists will enjoy a guitar input, enabling them to plug their instruments directly into the mixer for amp-free recording.

Known for developing digital signal processing technology, Alesis has given MultiMix 16 USB FX a range of studio-grade effects. Studio owners who already have their own effects processing gear will appreciate the MultiMix 16 USB FX's auxiliary input, which is assignable to pre- and post-fader points in the audio signal path. Engineers will also appreciate that MultiMix 16 USB FX offers them flexible EQ controls including a sweepable parametric on channels one through six.

Like the other mixers in Alesis' MultiMix USB series, including the MultiMix 4 USB and MultiMix 6 USB, the MultiMix 16 USB FX contains a complete USB recording interface. Musicians and engineers can plug the MultiMix 16 USB FX's class-compliant USB connection into their Mac or PC without installing any software drivers and enjoy a digital-direct stereo connection with virtually any audio software application. The MultiMix 16 USB FX enables bidirectional stereo signal, so musicians can record the stereo Main output into their computer and listen back, using the mixer as an interface from software to headphones and monitoring loudspeakers.

The MultiMix 16 USB FX comes complete with a copy of Steinberg Cubase LE digtal audio workstation (DAW) software. Cubase is one of the most popular DAWs in the world, thanks to its intuitive approach to composing, recording, editing and mixing.

"MultiMix 16 USB FX provides bands, producers and engineers the best way to mix a large number of elements with ease," said Dan Radin, Project Manager, Alesis. "With on-board effects, multiple input options and a USB audio interface, the MultiMix 16 USB FX provides exceptional features at an outstanding value."

