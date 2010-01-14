NAMM 2010: TC-Helicon introduces VoiceTone Create XT

PRESS RELEASE: TC-Helicon redesign the best-selling VoiceTone Create to be the ultimate all-in-one vocal producer pedal - now with added HardTune effects, better hands-on control, 100 professionally designed presets…



VoiceTone Create XT is the complete 'Hit Producer in a Pedal'. The original VoiceTone Create is already used by tens of thousands of singers, giving vocalists the world over all of the tools they need to quickly and easily turn in superbly produced vocal performances.



Now VoiceTone Create XT makes it even easier to get those 'ear candy' vocal effects that professional producers call on every day to create hit tracks. VoiceTone Create XT improves on the original Create by incorporating HardTune (similar to effects by artists such as T-Pain and Kanye West), the rich, front-of-house quality reverb from its famous big brother, VoiceLive 2, and even more control, including a pedal input that accepts TC-Helicon's 3-button footswitch.



And VoiceTone Create XT is even easier to use, featuring individual on/off buttons for the effects blocks, new Tweak controls for quick adjustment, an input for anoptional Switch3 footswitch controller that provides stompbox on/offs for FX, μMod, and Delay. The addition of USB and an updated version of the VoiceSupport application provide preset management and access to updates, tips and tricks.



Original Create users always asked for the same things - more and better effects, easier tweaking and editing and a better indication of what's switched on in the current preset. Create XT's new user interface and algorithms deliver on all the requests.



VoiceTone Create XT has raised the bar for superb vocal production to even greater heights with the addition of more features than it should be possible to fit into a pedal of this size!

Those new features in full:

• Front-of-house-quality reverb algorithm from VoiceLive 2

• HardTune for live 'auto-tuned' vocal effects

• The Tone button that polishes and smoothes vocals with adaptive Live Engineer Effects

• Dedicated effect block on/off buttons for easy preset customizing

• Selectable Tweak parameters give you access to the important elements in the current sound

• USB connection for easy software updates, tips, and preset backup using the included VoiceSupport application

• Easy selection of HardTune scale & key from a standing position

• Pedal input that accepts TC-Helicon three button footswitch for more creative performances

And the features that made the original Create such a success:

• Complete pre-programmed effect chains

• 100 factory styles are available to customize presets

• Edit and store up to 10 presets, each with an A or B option

• Lush reverb effects include halls, rooms, plates, spring, ambience

• Various tempo-controlled delay effects including slap, echo, ping pong, multitap

• Modulation effects include detune, chorus, flange, doubling, rotor and more

• Transducer effects include popular megaphone, distortion and effect filters

• Flexible effects switching methods

• XLR mic input and XLR output in stereo or mono

• Clean, low noise, studio quality mic preamp with phantom power

For more information, visit http://www.tc-helicon.com/voicetone-create-xt

Information taken from official press release

