NAMM 2010: Alesis announces MultiMix 6 USB mixer

PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces the MultiMix 6 USB, a six-channel USB mixer. Alesis will introduce the MultiMix 6 USB at the 2010 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, booth 6400, January 14-17.



The MultiMix 6 USB is a six-channel desktop mixer designed for easy integration into a computer-based recording environment. This compact mixer is perfect for use in recording setups, video editing and production studios as it outputs not only line-level analog audio, but also stereo 16-bit, 44.1 kHz digital audio over USB for low-noise, simple computer connection.



The MultiMix 6 USB mixer has six input channels, all of which can accept a 1/4" line input. Users can plug XLR microphones into channels one and two, including condensers, thanks to the mixer's switchable 48V-phantom power supply. They can also plug a guitar or bass directly into channel one's switchable high-impedance input.



Channels one and two offer switchable high-pass filtering at 75Hz to eliminate low-frequency rumble, handling and wind noise. Each channel has an independent pan control and channels one through four provide high and low-shelving EQs. Channels one and two have independent gain trims, while channels three/four and five/six are configured as stereo pairs at the level and pan controls.



The MultiMix 6 USB has a two-channel, five-stage, multicolor LED meter for visual monitoring the main output level. A stereo, 1/4" headphone output has its own level control.



"The MultiMix 6 USB is compact yet fully featured for mixing up to six sources to a PA system, video post production system, audio recording software, or just about anything else," said Jim Norman, Product Manager, Alesis.



The MultiMix 6 USB will be available from musical instrument and professional audio retailers in March 2010.

