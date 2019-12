MUSIKMESSE 2014: Korg kept up the pace with new announcements in Frankfurt today, revealing two new editions of its popular digital piano, the LP-380.

As of June this year you'll be able to get your mittens on red and black editions of the instrument, which Korg describes as combining "a brilliant piano sound with a low-profile, slim, space-saving & stylish design."

The LP-380-RW (red) and LP-380-BKR (black) will set you back £1019 RRP. For more information, visit Korg.