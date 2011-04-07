Musikmesse 2011: Radial Engineering releases updated H-Amp

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Radial Engineering Ltd. is pleased to announce the Radial H-Amp, a speaker to headphone converter that has been updated from the original spec and is now available for delivery.

According to company President Peter Janis: "The redesigned H-Amp is one of those products that had unfortunately, been 'backburnered' pending completion of other products.

"Several of our professional touring customers have been waiting on this product release. They can see the merit of being able to take any speaker feed and quickly convert it so that it can feed a headphone.

"Well the wait is over, we have worked through the various designs and have come out with a new spec that we believe will address the concerns that were voiced when we showed some of the early prototypes."

The H-Amp is a novel device equipped with two Neutrik Speakon connectors. One merely takes the ouput from a loudspeaker like a wedge monitor, connects it to the H-Amp and it automatically converts the speaker signal to a safe level producing a mono output for headphones.

The production version of the H-Amp has been upgraded from one output to two, enabling two musicians to share the same feed. Because the H-Amp is also able to be driven directly from a power amplifier, multiple H-Amps can be used in series by connecting through using more Speakon NC4 cables.

Each output is equipped with a separate level control plus a three-band filter set can be inserted into one of the headphone outs to alter the signal should two different types of headphones be connected at the same time. This allows sufficient control to help accentuate certain frequencies for improved audio.

Like all Radial products, the H-Amp is designed to endure the abuse of professional touring. 14 gauge steel construction throughout provides excellent shielding while the I beam internal frame ensures the PC board is stress free.

The innovative book-end construction provides a protective barrier around the switches, controls and connectors further lengthening life span. Plus a full bottom no-slip pad provides both mechanical isolation and electrical insulation.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Radial Engineering

