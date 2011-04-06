Musikmesse 2011: Korg announces SP-170S digital piano

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Announcing the new SP-170S digital piano - simple, stylish, and easy to use.

Main features

• Simple in design, the portable and stylish SP-170S emphasizes the vital piano elements: a comfortable keyboard, and a satisfying sound.

• The two skillfully sampled concert grand piano sounds capture all the nuances of the performer's touch.

• The clean and streamlined controls make it easy to select sounds and set the volume.

• A total of ten sounds are provided, including electric pianos, harpsichord, organs, strings, and more.

• Our new Natural Weighted Hammer Action (NH) faithfully reproduces the touch of an acoustic piano.

• The Key Touch Control offers three levels of sensitivity to match the keyboard response to any playing style.

• The new speaker system features improved speaker quality and enhanced resonance.

• Reverb effect adds depth and spaciousness to the sound; Chorus adds warmth and motion.

• Two headphone jacks allow for parent/child or student/teacher private practice, or for just sharing with friends

• Damper pedal and music rest complete the SP-170S

• Available in either or black or white to complement any environment

The digital piano that's easy to use, yet captures the essential elements of a piano

The simple SP-170 piano achieved popularity thanks to its focus on the pianistic essentials of sound and playing touch. Now, the SP-170S moves the rear-mounted power switch and volume knob to the front panel, ensuring easy operation by those who may be using a digital piano for the first time. Two new buttons - Sound and Piano Play - have been added. Pressing the Sound button lets you access and select one of the ten keyboard sounds; the Piano Play button quickly selects the Piano 1 sound, so great piano sound is always just one button press away!

Ten exquisite new sounds, highlighted by an exhilarating grand piano

The SP-170S features a duo of concert grand piano sounds, each lavishly recorded with meticulous care. Numerous velocity layers are used to capture nuances of playing dynamics, allowing the instrument to respond expressively to every delicate touch. In addition, sounds such as electric piano, harpsichord, and organ are also provided, delivering a total of ten premium sounds at your fingertips.

New Natural Weighted Hammer Action (NH) keyboard faithfully reproduces an acoustic piano touch and feel

Our new Natural Weighted Hammer Action (NH) keyboard is accurately weighted like a traditional piano, with a heavier touch in the lower ranges and becoming progressively lighter in the higher registers. Three levels of Key Touch Control allow the keyboard response to be matched to nearly any playing style, preserving all of the subtle expression of the original performance.

New speaker system delivers improved sound

The SP-170S features an enhanced speaker system, with two oval speakers (10 cm x 5 cm) generating sounds that are surprisingly spacious for the system's size. Along with the improved speaker quality, the structure of the piano itself has been redesigned to improve the resonance and tone, providing an even more powerful sound.

Reverb and Chorus effects

Individually selectable Reverb and Chorus effects add an extra dimension to the SP-170S's sound. The Reverb provides a lush spaciousness. The Chorus effect adds motion and warmth to the sound.

Dual headphone outputs

The rear panel provides two headphone jacks, allowing two people to enjoy the sound simultaneously. This is ideal for playing duets or sharing songs with a friend; in addition, parent and child or student and teacher can share a lesson with complete privacy. These same outputs can be used to connect the SP-170S to a digital recorder or an external amplifier.

