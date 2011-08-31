MusicRadar sample store: latest releases

MusicRadar's sample store is now open for business, offering you the complete catalogue from UK sample boutique Loopmasters.

The store's library of samples and soundware is constantly being added to, so to help you keep up to date with what's new, here's a rundown of the titles that have gone on sale during the past week.

Rankin Audio Heavy Bass Oneshots

After years of searching for the perfect bass sample pack and coming up empty handed, Rankin decided it was time to make his own. Enlisting the help of Cliffhanga, they joined forces to make the ultimate pack of dirty, evil, oneshot bass sounds that will drop perfectly into any track requiring some nasty synth work.

Buy Rankin Audio Heavy Bass Oneshots

Rankin Audio Female Dubstep Vocals

Concentrating on single phrases and short, catchy lines, this is perfect for hooks and top lines. Think Flux Pavilion - Hold Me Close/Got To Know, High Rankin - All The Things You Do and Doctor P - Sweet shop. Simple hooks that you can repeat, effect, twist and transform in your productions to make your track stand out in the clubs amongst all the others.

Buy Rankin Audio Female Dubstep Vocals

Loopmasters French Electro House Vol. 2

Loopmasters presents French Electro House 2, the sequel to their best selling sample pack from rising star Utku S. Featuring a fantastic collection of Searing Synths, Distorted Bass, Atmospheric tops, Glitched and Filtered Loops, Sweeps and Side chained melodies.

Buy Loopmasters French Electro House Vol. 2

Loopmasters Monomade House - Vanguard Presets

Patchworx 10 - House Synths for Refx's Vanguard, is a collection of Bass, Pad, Lead, Synth and FX presets exclusively created by Monomade. If you are using the Vanguard synth and want a highly useable collection of freshly crafted presets from a top producer then this collection is for you.

Buy Loopmasters Monomade House - Vanguard Presets

Loopmasters Progressive House And Tech Drum Loops

From electric to eclectic this collection of drum loops features glitched, deep and punchy beats, plus a huge collection of percussive and top loops which can be worked into your existing arrangements easily. It features kicks and claps to help you create something fresh and new.

Loopmasters Progressive House And Tech Drum Loops

Wave Alchemy Tribal & Tech House

Tribal & Tech House serves up an exciting selection of tribal-infused tech house rhythms and authentic percussive ensembles. Here you will find over 600MB of finely crafted tribal house grooves, tech house tops, groove layering tools and live percussive workouts.

Wave Alchemy Tribal & Tech House