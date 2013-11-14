MIA Awards 2013: MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award

At the end of October we asked you to help us pick the final shortlist for the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award. Now we can reveal - in alphabetical order - the 10 products nominated by you, the MusicRadar audience. The winning app will be unveiled at the MIA Awards party in London on 4 December.

Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. The shortlist recognises the finest products to have come to market since November 2012, but is in alphabetical rather than ranked order. Browse the gallery to see the hardware that made the final list!