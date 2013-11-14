MIA Awards 2013: MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award
The contenders
At the end of October we asked you to help us pick the final shortlist for the MusicRadar Music Making App of the Year Award. Now we can reveal - in alphabetical order - the 10 products nominated by you, the MusicRadar audience. The winning app will be unveiled at the MIA Awards party in London on 4 December.
Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. The shortlist recognises the finest products to have come to market since November 2012, but is in alphabetical rather than ranked order. Browse the gallery to see the hardware that made the final list!
A Tasty Pixel Audiobus
Our verdict
"Audiobus is a genuine game-changer. Hopefully some sort of MIDI sync setup and the ability to save setups are on the way, but as it stands, this a truly essential app for any iOS musician."
FULL REVIEW: A Tasty Pixel Audiobus
Arturia iMini
Our verdict
"As a straight-up recreation of the Minimoog, though, it's already a resounding success: that legendary low end is well reproduced, and there's plenty of warmth and analogue authenticity in evidence."
FULL REVIEW: Arturia iMini
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3
Our verdict
"One of the best-designed and easiest-to-use mobile DAWs that (quite a lot of) money can buy."
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3
Korg iPolysix
Our verdict
"Seriously, what can we say? £21 for a hugely convincing dual Polysix emulation from the company that built the original, with touchscreen control and a whole electronic studio wrapped around it? It's a beautiful piece of work."
FULL REVIEW: Korg iPolysix
Native Instruments Traktor DJ
Our verdict
"Seasoned pro Traktor users will love it just as much as dabbling hobbyists."
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Traktor DJ
Propellerhead Software Thor
Our verdict
"Thor sounds just as good as its bigger sibling, and its ability to share patches makes it a fantastic tool for portable sound design."
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Thor
Steinberg Cubasis
Our verdict
"Cubasis now has an ace up its sleeve in the form of well-implemented Audiobus support, making it a great option if you want to create a multi-app iPad studio."
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubasis
Sugar Bytes Turnado
Our verdict
"A few tiny control niggles aside, Turnado on iPad is every bit as good as its €119 plugin counterpart. Impressive."
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Turnado
Waldorf Nave
Our verdict
"At this price, it's a total steal for any iPad musician. Now, how about a desktop plugin version, Waldorf?"
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf Nave
Wave Machine Labs Auria
Our verdict
"This really is a full-on professional DAW for iPad, albeit one that currently only records, processes and mixes audio, not MIDI."
FULL REVIEW: Wave Machine Labs Auria
