MIA Awards 2013: Computer Music Music Software of the Year Award
The contenders
Having gathered your votes on our long list of nominations last month, we're pleased to present - in alphabetical order - the final shortlist of the 10 products competing for the Computer Music Music Software of the Year Award.
The final winner will be announced at the prestigious MIA Awards bash at the Park Plaza Riverbank hotel in London on 4 December.
Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. The shortlist recognises the finest products to have come to market since November 2012, but is in alphabetical rather than ranked order. Browse the gallery to see the hardware that made the final list!
Ableton Live 9
"A fantastic update that refines and builds upon the creative features that Live is best at."
FULL REVIEW: Ableton Live 9
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Apple Logic Pro X
"X marks the sweet spot for Logic Pro, being accessible enough not to offend GarageBand graduates while pulling enough new tricks to keep the faithful satisfied without compromising its heritage in the process."
FULL REVIEW: Apple Logic Pro X
Cakewalk Sonar X2
"Evolution rather than revolution, X2 is a worthy upgrade for X1 users and a great PC DAW option for everyone else."
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk Sonar X2
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group LuSH-101
"An absolute classic taken to dazzling new heights, LuSH-101 proves to be well worth the wait, despite a few flaws."
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group LuSH-101
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
DMG Audio EQuilibrium
"This could well be the greatest EQ ever made - it's certainly the most versatile and it's definitely revolutionary. Utterly essential."
FULL REVIEW: DMG Audio EQuilibrium
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Image-Line FL Studio 11
"FL Studio continues to age gracefully, still with its own identity but adding features that bring it into line with current music making paradigms."
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line FL Studio 11
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Propellerheads Reason 7
"Thanks to some well-placed tweaks and deeper features, this is the most refined and powerful version of Reason we've seen yet."
FULL REVIEW: Propellerheads Reason 7
Slate Digital Virtual Bus Compressors
"Three great buss compressor emulations with some welcome enhancements and a staggeringly convincing 'analogue' sound."
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Virtual Bus Compressors
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonic Charge Permut8
"With its 'vintage' layout and crazy, inspirational sound, this is a true one-off. Don't let it pass you by."
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Charge Permut8
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Steinberg Cubase 7
"An excellent update, bringing yet more power, quality and innovation to Cubase."
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase 7
(Reviewed in Computer Music)