London Electronic Music Event announces Theo Parrish, Kirk Degiorgio, Red D, Mr Beatnick and more

PRESS RELEASE: Leading electronic music names have been added to the third annual LEME at Rich Mix, Shoreditch.

The immersive, one-stop resource for electronic music will culminate in a rare and exciting keynote by house pioneer and legendary DJ, Theo Parrish. Further artists include techno stalwart Kirk Degiorgio, who has been releasing music for nearly two decades under various monikers as well as founding his own label ART.

New industry speakers include the likes of leading online music retailers Beatport andJuno Records who will be giving their perspectiveon the industry as well as award-winnung United Agency and boutique record storeIf Music.

The two-day event gives an unparalleled insight into the world of electronic music, featuring over 30 production workshops, industry panel discussions, artist keynotes, networking sessions and live performances. LEME takes place 12 - 13 April. For the full programme and ticket information visit the LEME website.

Early bird and super saver tickets sold out in record time and anticipation is really hotting up for London's original electronic music conference. Covering all of the bases of the industry, today's announcement raises the bar on an already impressive programme. Attendees, artists and speakers will discuss topics that matter to the industry and those that will shape its future, from music making, producing and performing to consumption, piracy and promotion.

Amongst the highlights of the weekend, industry experts from across the event come together to discuss their hopes and fears for the future of the industry in theThe Sound Of Things To Come debate.There'salso a host of networking opportunities, including the Meet The Manager ssession, where delegates can seek advice from leading artists managers, including Grant Heinrich from X Agency and Ben Start from Secretsundaze's Secret Agency.

Producers and DJs will be imparting their wisdom across the weekend. Red Dof red-hot house duo FCL joins Neville Watson to discuss What is Underground And Does It Matter?; techno legend Kirk Degiorgio hosts an 'In The Studio' masterclass, whilst sample fiends Greymatter and Mr Beatnick compare and contrast production techniques in The Art of Sampling session - giving delegates unparalleled insight into their music making processes.

LEME takes place in the heart of London, a city that has always been a thriving hub for electronic music and responsible for spawning some of the world's most talented artists and industry figures. Taking attendees on a journey of discovery, no other event offers such in-depth programming or provides as much insight into the electronic music industry as LEME 2014.

Weekend tickets are now on sale for £60 and day/night tickets start at just £15. Tickets can be booked exclusively a www.londonelectronicmusicevent.com.