Like us on Facebook and download our hand-picked Best of SampleRadar pack

The best of SampleRadar includes:

367 assorted acoustic drum hits

273 house and disco female vocal samples

200 drum & bass breaks

193 classic drum machine samples

147 bass guitar loops

145 found sound drum hits

99 techno drum hits

81 conga samples

46 dubstep FX loops

45 electro house synth loops

20 vinyl crackle loops

