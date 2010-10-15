Last tickets for Propellerhead Producers Conference

PRESS RELEASE: The Propellerhead Producers Conference take place at Ministry of Sound in London on Saturday 23 October 2010. The event features top artists and producers presenting a series of creative clinics.

Check out the conference line-up and more details of each presentation:

Sharooz - Beat Production Masterclass

Creating original drum sounds and loops from scratch, making dancefloor ready effects and killer basslines all using the raw source material found in Reason 5 instruments. Best known for his floor smashing anthem 'Get Off', Sharooz's tracks have figured in the playlists of David Guetta, Mark Knight, 2 Many DJs, Boys Noize and many more. Having remixed the likes of Moby, Craig David, Bryan Ferry, and Howard Jones.



The Freemasons - Production Masterclass

Record's timestretch for real-world remix projects, practical and creative uses of Record's Neptune realtime pitch adjuster, and parallel processing in Record's mixer to add power to individual parts of a mix. Power-user tips from one of the most prolific producers in UK Dance music over the past ten years. In 2005, they had a huge international club smash with Love On My Mind and have since worked with huge artists such as Beyoncé, Faith Evans and Kylie Minogue.



James Bernard - Reason Record Tips

James will be going deep into the new features of Reason 5 and Record 1.5. Everything from Live Sampling, Blocks, Neptune tips and tricks, tweaking rex loops using Dr. Octorex and advanced tips with the Kong Drum Designer. James Bernard is Propellerhead's artist relations manager and general Propellerhead Guru.



A Guy Called Gerald - Reason Live

An exclusive live performance using Reason from A Guy Called Gerald. To connoisseurs of electronic dance music, A Guy Called Gerald has something like a cult status around him. Starting his career in Manchester in 1988, A Guy Called Gerald was part of the spearhead of UK dance music with club hits like Voodoo Ray, an acid tune that is still being played in clubs today.



This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to get the inside track on the latest production, remix and sound design techniques, all straight from the artists and producers themselves. And of course featuring the latest Reason 5 and Record 1.5.



Tickets cost £10 for the conference which runs from 2pm to 6pm plus free entry to Ministry of Sound in the evening.



