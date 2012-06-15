Kris Menace remix winners announced

Last month, Kris Menace, MusicRadar, Waves and Arturia joined forces with Soundcloud to give you the chance to remix Kris Menace's single, We Are featuring the vocal talents of the Kiki Twins. Well, today Kris Menace has announced the top three remixes.

"I want to thank everybody who took part in the remix contest", comments Menace, "I listened to every of the 133 submitted remixes and I´m really touched and impressed by the quality of the productions and the love you guys put in!"

First prize

Anthony Atcherley Remix with 373 likes

Second prize

Final DJs remix with 292 likes

Third prize

Wardenclyfffe remix with 164 likes

In case you missed it, you can see Kris breaking down the We Are track here and get a full video tour of his studio here

krismenace.com