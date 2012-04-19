Remix Kris Menace and win Waves and Arturia prizes!

In association with SoundCloud, Future Music, Waves and Arturia, Kris Menace is giving you the chance to remix his latest single, We Are, which is taken from his acclaimed Electric Horizon album.

"We're looking for the most votes to determine the three best remixes. So get your butt in gear!"

All you have to do is head over to krismenace.com/competition, download the parts you want from SoundCloud and get remixing!

"Mix it, chop it or throw some fairy dust on it," explains Menace. "Do whatever it takes to make it the most bad-ass remix you've ever done."

When you've finished your mix simply upload it to the SoundCloud Dropbox for a chance to have it released on Kris Menace's upcoming Remix EP on his Compuphonic label. You will also have the awesome opportunity of winning some top-of-the-line prizes from Waves and Arturia.

"The three winning remixes will all be released as a Remix EP this May on my own label," adds Menace. "Don't forget to promote the hell out of yourselves. We want you to share your submitted remix with friends, family, enemies, strangers on the dancefloor - whoever really."

1st Prize:

WAVES Platinum Bundle ($1600 Native / $2600 TDM)

ARTURIA Spark Drum Machine (€499.00)

2nd Prize:

WAVES Tony Maserati Artist Signature Collection ($500)

ARTURIA Oberheim SEM V (€220)

3rd Prize:

WAVES OneKnob Series ($400)

ARTURIA Spark Vintage Drum Machines (€99)

waves.com

arturia.com

krismenace.com