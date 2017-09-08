Aaron Dessner on The National’s new album Sleep Well Beast, their studio and selected songs' personal origins

You took four years to make this record and experimented heavily. There’s clearly an element of very conscious change occurring. Why now?

“Well, we’d made four - what I consider to be great - records in a row in Alligator, Boxer, High Violet and Trouble Will Find Me. Each one felt like a distillation of the past, like it was becoming more focussed and more graceful. With Trouble Will Find Me it felt like we had arrived somewhere that was a more beautiful, more relaxed place, articulated in a baroque sound. Then we just wanted to throw it all to the wind and be more reckless.

Nobody’s delusional or in love with our own shadow, so we’re all thinking, ‘We’ve got to push this forward now

“Bryce and I talked a lot about pushing each other musically and allowing more space and improvisation. [For instance] we always played guitar solos live and we always played them as kids, but on the record, it felt like it would be too indulgent. On this one, there was just more room for that.

“Nobody wanted to make the same album again, so it had to be something new or greater than we’d done before. Otherwise I don’t know that we would make another album. We’ve been lucky to keep progressing, but nobody’s delusional or in love with our own shadow, so we’re all thinking, ‘We’ve got to push this forward now. How can we do it?’”

Let’s talk about your new studio, Long Pond. What worked for you about other rooms that you wanted to channel there?

“I think of it basically as a combination of the garage studio that we used to have in Brooklyn and a church. I like the dimensions of a church just because of what it does with the room sound, but also in allowing certain frequencies to escape up into the rafters.

At Long Pond you feel like you’re on vacation and that really takes a lot of the tension and anxiety out of the process

“We designed it to be open plan, mainly to allow it to be a collaborative space, so it would have the fidelity of a great mixing room, but also work as a tracking room and it would have a large isolation booth that was big enough for Brian [Devendorf] to play drums in. Then the whole building has a conduit running through it so you can plug in anywhere in the building, with an amp or a video monitor - there’s over a hundred lines in the building.

“Jeff Hedback did the acoustical design and Erlend Neumann was the architect. We also used the same acoustical cedar batten that my brother in law Ole Sondresen designed for our studio in Brooklyn, but again just on a large scale.

“The other thing is the nature. The studio’s called Long Pond because this beautiful spring-fed pond wraps around it and there’s a lot of glass and you’re looking out of it to the Berkshire Mountains. You feel like you’re on vacation and that really takes a lot of the tension and anxiety out of the process and that proved to be great for the band - we were rebuilding friendships.”