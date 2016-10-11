Korg Volca Kick laid bare in new demo video

Korg has released a new demo video that explores the features of the new Volca Kick, which was announced last month, featuring Chief Engineer Tatsuya Takahashi.
While it's billed as a kick synth, this latest addition in the house of Volca can of course turn its hand to more than just the bedrock of your beats, with basslines also possible.
Fully immersed in Korg history, the Volca Kick features the versatile MS-20 Resonator section, which is based on the MS-20's Rev1 filter, whereas the Tone function features circuitry taken from the Rev2 filter.
Korg Volca Kick features
- Analogue kick sounds generated by MS-20 filter oscillation
- Control the sound using Drive and Tone controls
- 16-step sequencer allows automation of all parameters
- Active Step generates new beats and bass lines by removing or inserting steps
- Use Accent, Slide, and Bend Reverse to power-up your sequences
- Touch FX controls realtime sequence effects with for instant cuts, breaks and fills
- Playback can be synchronized with another unit
- Compact size, battery powered, built-in speaker