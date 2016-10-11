Korg Volca Kick laid bare in new demo video

Korg has released a new demo video that explores the features of the new Volca Kick, which was announced last month, featuring Chief Engineer Tatsuya Takahashi.

While it's billed as a kick synth, this latest addition in the house of Volca can of course turn its hand to more than just the bedrock of your beats, with basslines also possible.

Fully immersed in Korg history, the Volca Kick features the versatile MS-20 Resonator section, which is based on the MS-20's Rev1 filter, whereas the Tone function features circuitry taken from the Rev2 filter.

Korg Volca Kick features