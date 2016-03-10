Korg just got us even more excited about the Volca FM

Amidst all the large and lovely new synths at NAMM 2016, Korg's compact Volca FM still managed to hold its own. Our first impressions of this DX-inspired instrument were very positive, and now Korg has got us even hotter under the digital collar by releasing its own official demo video.

The clip actually shows two of the synths being used in tandem (did we mention that you'll want two of these?), and demonstrates that Korg has nailed that crystalline FM sound.

We still don't have an official price point or release date, but you can find out more on the Korg website.