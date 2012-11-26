Keith McMillen QuNexus video demo

Keith McMillen's forthcoming QuNexus keyboard controller has been much-discussed since it was announced earlier this month.

Its flat form factor has led some to wonder just how playable it's going to be, but the fact that it features 25 Smart Sensor Keys that can detect pressure, location and velocity and support polyphonic aftertouch also means that it could offer a good deal of expressive potential.

You should be able to form a better opinion of what the QuNexus is capable of after watching the video above. This shows - among other things - how applying pressure and tilting keys can affect your performance.

Check out the QuNexus Kickstarter page for more info.