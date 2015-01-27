Joris Voorn's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“Live is the most versatile DAW there is - it allows me to do quick sketches and arrangements, but also very detailed mixes with lots of automation. I recently started using Max for Live, which opens up the DAW to endless new possibilities.”
Native Instruments Komplete
“I haven’t made a single track of my album without using Komplete in one way or another. The sample libraries allowed me to create the organic, human sound I was looking for.”
Universal Audio UAD plugins
“These allow me to get a warmth that is hard to do with anything else. You can really crank up the knobs to get the most out of a sample or any sound, and still make it sound warm and pleasant. The EQs and compressors are all transparent and the closest thing to using high-end outboard.”
Spectrasonics Omnisphere
“I mainly use it for sound design and synth pads, but it also does great unusual lead synths. I love that it does all the well-known synth sounds but also combines these in different presets with weird textures to create sounds you simply won’t find anywhere else.”
…And the essentials
“I love small companies that focus on simple but innovative plugins. Audio Damage have some great modulation plugs; SoundToys’ EchoBoy is a versatile delay classic; Valhalla DSP have some of the cheapest and best VST reverbs available; TAL-Audio have succeeded in making the best Roland emulations.”