Issue 314 of Future Music is on sale now

Kickstart your music making in 2017 with FM's Production Workout. Our latest cover feature has 20+ pages packed with fresh ideas, projects and tips. From brushing up on music theory to getting to grips with Eurorack, we're here to help you try exciting new things in the studio for the new year.

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find your nearest UK stockist or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 10GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk

Interviews

Roman Flügel - The German producer/DJ and label owner is known for his nonconformist approach to electronic music. We visit him in his enviably synth-packed studio to find out what makes him tick

Tycho - We meet Scott Hansen and get the lowdown on his latest album, the Grammy-nominated Epoch

Vermont - Danilo Plessow of Motor City Drum Ensemble and Innervisions boss Marcus Worgull talk analogue synth jams

The Track: Keeno - The Bristol based Drum 'n' Bass producer breaks down his track Enigma

Classic Album - Darude on his huge breakthrough LP, Before The Storm

Technique

Your 2017 Production Workout - 12 projects packed with fresh ideas, tips and techniques to help you make better music than ever in 2017

Modular Monthly - We explore the Happy Nerding MMM multimode filter

Reviews

Elektron Analog Heat

Roland TR-09

Pioneer PLX-500 turntable

Round-up: EQ Plug-ins

OTO BAM Space Generator

Spectrasonics Keyscape

Group Test: Studio Furniture

And more...

Samples

Sci-Fi FX - Hits and sounds designed to add a touch of science fi ction excitement to your tracks and productions.

Total Transitions - Risers, downers and transition effects of all shapes and sizes, perfect for creating seamless arrangements.

Access the FM sample archive: Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!