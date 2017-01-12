Issue 314 of Future Music is on sale now

Kickstart your music making in 2017 with FM's Production Workout. Our latest cover feature has 20+ pages packed with fresh ideas, projects and tips. From brushing up on music theory to getting to grips with Eurorack, we're here to help you try exciting new things in the studio for the new year.
Interviews
Roman Flügel - The German producer/DJ and label owner is known for his nonconformist approach to electronic music. We visit him in his enviably synth-packed studio to find out what makes him tick
Tycho - We meet Scott Hansen and get the lowdown on his latest album, the Grammy-nominated Epoch
Vermont - Danilo Plessow of Motor City Drum Ensemble and Innervisions boss Marcus Worgull talk analogue synth jams
The Track: Keeno - The Bristol based Drum 'n' Bass producer breaks down his track Enigma
Classic Album - Darude on his huge breakthrough LP, Before The Storm
Technique
Your 2017 Production Workout - 12 projects packed with fresh ideas, tips and techniques to help you make better music than ever in 2017
Modular Monthly - We explore the Happy Nerding MMM multimode filter
Reviews
- Elektron Analog Heat
- Roland TR-09
- Pioneer PLX-500 turntable
- Round-up: EQ Plug-ins
- OTO BAM Space Generator
- Spectrasonics Keyscape
- Group Test: Studio Furniture
- And more...
Samples
Sci-Fi FX - Hits and sounds designed to add a touch of science fi ction excitement to your tracks and productions.
Total Transitions - Risers, downers and transition effects of all shapes and sizes, perfect for creating seamless arrangements.
Access the FM sample archive: Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!