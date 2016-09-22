Issue 310 of Future Music is on sale now

For this latest issue we've a bit of a new gear overload. It starts with two highly anticipated bits of kit on the cover - and our test bench - in the shape of Native Instruments' Maschine Jam and Pioneer DJ's standalone Toraiz SP-16 sampler. While they both offer different workflows - and land at very different price points - both claim to bridge the gap between studio creativity and live performance, so we've put them head-to-head to help you work out which you should be adding to your wishlist.

We've also a bumper news section, taking stock of the latest new gear announcements from the likes of Korg, Roland, Spectrasonics and more. Plus we've reviews of the Dreadbox Hades bass synth, Antelope Audio Zen Tour, a 7-inch monitor group test and loads more.

Read more: Gothic Instruments Dronar Master Edition

That's all accompanied by this month's cover feature, The Art Of Modern Sampling, in which we delve into the sampling workflows of Live, Logic, Maschine, Cubase and more. Join us as we explore some cutting-edge takes on classic sampling techniques.

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print: Find your nearest UK stockist or order your copy direct from us!

All print and digital copies include access to 10GB+ of exclusive samples, videos, audio demos and more! Register your issue at: http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk

Interviews

Vince Clarke & Paul Hartnoll - Two electronic music legends, Vince Clarke of Erasure and Paul Hartnoll of Orbital, have joined forces to create their new album, 2Square. We catch up with them both and find out the full story…

Machinedrum - We meet Travis Stewart and get the lowdown on new album, Human Energy

Burnski - Ten years into his career the UK DJ and producer is about to release his debut album, DNA

The Track: NZCA Lines - The rising UK Synth Pop outfit break down their gorgeous single Two Hearts

Classic Album - Markus Schulz breaks down his classic LP Without You Near

Technique

The Art Of Modern Sampling - We show you how to harness the endless power of today's modern, flexible sampling tools, including Live, Logic, Maschine, Cubase & more

Producer's Guide To… Sidechains - We show you how to beyond the overused 'pump' sound and use sidechained effects to tighten up your tracks

Modular Monthly - We explore more of TipTop Audio Z DSP's many modes in part 2 of our sound mangling special

Reviews

Native Instruments Maschine Jam

Pioneer DJ Toraiz SP-16

Antelope Audio Zen Tour

Dreadbox Hades Bass Synth

UAD plug-in round-up

7-inch monitor group test

And more...

Samples

Stomp Box Madness - Loops, lines and hits, processed through an assortment of our favourite effects pedals for maximum sonic impact.

Hip-Hop Drum Machines - Booming, snappy and punchy drum machine loops and hits for that authentic hard-hitting Hip-Hop sound.

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!