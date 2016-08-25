Issue 309 of Future Music is on sale now

We all know that crafting a killer low-end is one of the most important - yet often troublesome - aspects of creating modern productions.

Whether you're after a chest-rattling sub, a slick funk line or a club-ready sequenced synth bass, you'll find things much easier with a proper understanding of the studio science, tools and techniques involved. In this issue's massive cover feature we're running through exactly that; covering all the essential know-how you need to compose, craft and mix killer basslines, and breaking down some classic bass sounds on video along the way.

Kate Simko & The London Electronic Orchestra - For her latest project, Chicago-born DJ and producer Kate Simko has assembled a full orchestral ensemble. We meet up with her at the LEO's debut US show in New York

DJ Shadow - We meet up with the legendary beatmaker in London to get the lowdown on new album, The Mountain Will Fall

Beyond The Wizards Sleeve - We meet Psychedelic duo Erol Alkan and Richard Norris as their debut album The Soft Bounce arrives

The Track: Dr Meaker - Bristol-based producer Clive Meaker breaks down the title track from the band's second album, Dirt & Soul

Classic Album - Dee-Lite break down the seminal World Clique

All About Basslines - Become a bass master with our essential guide to sculpting the all-important bottom-end of your tracks

Producer's Guide To… Oberheim Two Voice Pro - Become a pro user with our tutorial and video guide

Modular Monthly - We explore the multiple modes of TipTop Audio's hugely powerful Z DSP module

Make Noise 0-Coast

Pioneer DDJ-RZ controller

Pioneer rekordbox DJ software

Group test: Wireless MIDI

Sonic Academy Kick 2

Round up: iOS synths

And more...

Hardware Arps - Classic driving synth melodies and rhythmic loops, fine-tuned to give your tracks that old-school arpeggiator feel.

Majestic Bells & Mallets - Mallet-style hits and loops, treated with subtle EQ, filtering and various reverbs for maximum impact.

PLUS: Updated this issue! Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!