Issue 309 of Future Music is on sale now

We all know that crafting a killer low-end is one of the most important - yet often troublesome - aspects of creating modern productions.
Whether you're after a chest-rattling sub, a slick funk line or a club-ready sequenced synth bass, you'll find things much easier with a proper understanding of the studio science, tools and techniques involved. In this issue's massive cover feature we're running through exactly that; covering all the essential know-how you need to compose, craft and mix killer basslines, and breaking down some classic bass sounds on video along the way.
Interviews
Kate Simko & The London Electronic Orchestra - For her latest project, Chicago-born DJ and producer Kate Simko has assembled a full orchestral ensemble. We meet up with her at the LEO's debut US show in New York
DJ Shadow - We meet up with the legendary beatmaker in London to get the lowdown on new album, The Mountain Will Fall
Beyond The Wizards Sleeve - We meet Psychedelic duo Erol Alkan and Richard Norris as their debut album The Soft Bounce arrives
The Track: Dr Meaker - Bristol-based producer Clive Meaker breaks down the title track from the band's second album, Dirt & Soul
Classic Album - Dee-Lite break down the seminal World Clique
Technique
All About Basslines - Become a bass master with our essential guide to sculpting the all-important bottom-end of your tracks
Producer's Guide To… Oberheim Two Voice Pro - Become a pro user with our tutorial and video guide
Modular Monthly - We explore the multiple modes of TipTop Audio's hugely powerful Z DSP module
Reviews
- Make Noise 0-Coast
- Pioneer DDJ-RZ controller
- Pioneer rekordbox DJ software
- Group test: Wireless MIDI
- Sonic Academy Kick 2
- Round up: iOS synths
- And more...
Samples
Hardware Arps - Classic driving synth melodies and rhythmic loops, fine-tuned to give your tracks that old-school arpeggiator feel.
Majestic Bells & Mallets - Mallet-style hits and loops, treated with subtle EQ, filtering and various reverbs for maximum impact.
PLUS: Updated this issue! Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!