Issue 303 of Future Music is on sale now

Here at FM, we're not the types to overlook an open goal on the wordplay front. As such, issue 303 was always destined to come adorned with Roland's classic computer controlled bassline synthesizer. It's an opportunity we won't get again for at least another 303 issues (assuming we'll probably gloss over the fairly lacklustre TR-505).

Rather than spend too long waxing lyrical about the history of that one bit of gear, however, we're using it as a jumping-off point to explore the old-school production techniques behind the late '80s and early '90s Rave genres it (at least in part) inspired - from (naturally) Acid House basslines, to Jungle synths, Hardcore-style beats and beyond. It's not just about retro nostalgia, however - we'll show you how to take inspiration from these classic music making approaches and develop the ideas into something modern and cutting edge.

As ever, to get the most out of your issue, be sure to grab all the samples, videos and tutorial files that go along with it from: http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print

Interviews

Junior Boys - Acclaimed for their brand of melancholic yet accessible Electronic Pop, Junior Boys are back after a five year break with new album Big Black Coat. We catch up with the duo

Stereo MCs - Huge in the '90s and still going strong - we get connected with the Stereo MCs

The Range - The New York-based producer talks us through the creation of his YouTube sampling new LP, Potential

The Track: Marc JB - The London-based producer invites us down to the beach to watch him create an Ambient House track from scratch in his campervan studio

Classic Album - production duo Freaks break down their LP The Beat Diaries

Technique

Rave Sounds Revisited - From frenetic breakbeats to distinctive piano stabs, we show you how to recreate those classic, retro Rave sounds

Producer's Guide To... Celemony Melodyne 4 - Exploring the latest version of the game changing audio editing software

Modular Monthly - We review the Black Market Modular Colour Palette system and get sequencing with the HackMe Vectr

Reviews

Roland Boutique JP-08

Roland Boutique JU-06

Roland Boutique JX-03

Boss SY-300 Guitar Synth

Teenage Engineering Pocket Operators PO-20, PO-24 and PO-28

And more...

Samples

Jazz 'n' Bass - Jazz-infused bass, keys and organ loops and lines, ready to give your club tracks that funky fusion vibe

Modular Percussion - Hits and loops that see us flexing our modular muscles to create some cool and unique synthesized beats

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!