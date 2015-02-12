Issue 289 of Future Music is on sale now

There's no bigger date in the music technology calendar than the annual NAMM show, which takes place in California every January. This noisy, hectic expo is the place to check out the hottest gear releases for the coming year and take stock of the latest trends in studio and production gear. As ever, the FM team were on the ground in LA, and you'll find this issue stuffed with news, pictures and opinions on all the most exciting announcements.

This year's show was dominated by the return of a few familiar names, some expected - we finally got our hands on Korg's ARP Odyssey recreation - and some complete surprises, such as Dave Smith reviving Sequential with the release of the Prophet-6. On the whole though, 2015 is shaping up as a bumper year for music hardware. Grab the issue now to see all the highlights.

New Hardware 2015 - Get up close and personal with all the coolest gear from the 2015 NAMM gear show in LA

Technique

Box Office Sound Design - Get into the movies with our guide on everything you need to know about creating film trailer soundtracks

Fine-Tune Techniques - Tiny tweaks of the cent dial can have major results, we show you how...

MIDI Effects - Get the most out of your MIDI tools with our guide

Producer's Guide To... Roland TR-8 - We show you how to maximise the beatmaking capabilities of Roland's drum machine

Interviews

John Tejada - One of the world's most skilled Techno producers, John Tejada shares the tools of his trade with FM on the release of his latest album, Signs Under Test

Tosca - We visit Tosca's Vienna-based studio and talk gear, Downtempo and the new album

The Track: Kill Frenzy - The Dirtybird artist breaks down his track All Night Long

Classic Album - Fun Loving Criminals producer Brian 'Fast' Leiser on the groups '96 debut Come Find Yourself

Reviews

Korg Electribe Music Production Station

Akai Rhythm Wolf

Studiologic Sledge v2.0

Eastwest Hollywood Orchestra Diamond Edition

Novation Audiohub 2x4

And more...

Modular Monthly

In this month's modular column we test the Doepfer A-127 VCRF and A-127 BOM resonant filter tools and show you how to create oscillators out of unusual sources.

Samples

Bass-centricity - Add some serious low-end power with the pack of unique, enhanced bass sounds

Bent & Broken - Get glitchy with this pack stuffed with circuit bent beats, FX, basslines and beyond

Chicago Juke - Get the high-energy sound of the Chicago Footwork scene with these loops, lines and hits