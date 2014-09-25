Issue 284 of Future Music is on sale now

In this day and age, given the near endless list of powerful and inspiring DAWs, plug-ins and software instruments out there, there's absolutely no reason why you can't create great music entirely 'in the box'. Still, there's just something about working with hardware.

While adding hardware to your computer-based set-up isn't going to magically make your music sound better instantly, it's amazing how much adding a few external audio processors can help to invigorate and focus your workflow. Check out this month's Hardware Processing cover to see what we mean.

We've got a whole host of exciting new gear on our test bench this month too. Check out our verdict on Dave Smith's new monster of a monosynth, the Pro 2, Waldorf's esoteric new string synth, Streichfett, and Akai's revamped range of APC Ableton Live controllers. It's all accompanied by the usual wealth of audio demos on the disc and the Vault too.

Finally, don't miss our special digital edition offer. If you buy a hard copy of this month's mag, you get a free Apple Newsstand or Google Play Store version of the issue at no extra charge, complete with all the usual downloads, videos and interactive features. See inside the mag for details and start enjoying FM on your iOS or Android device today.

Hardware Processing - Adding a little hardware can totally revolutionise your workflow - achieve processing perfection with our guide

Creative Rendering - Our natural impulse is to leave exporting until right at the end of the creative process, but bouncing ideas to audio can open up a whole new realm of creative possibilities...

Producer's Guide To... Sylenth1 - We show you how to create huge leads and epic chord sequences with LennarDigital's softsynth classic

In The Studio With Erol Alkan - The DJ, producer, remixer and label boss has built a career out of his love of sharing new music. We visit his new studio and discover the gear behind his eclectic sound

Little Dragon - We go on stage with the Swedish four-piece and discover the gear behind their distinctive Alt-Pop sound

Classic Album - Kid Koala talks us through the creation of his meticulously constructed debut Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2

AKAI APC MkII

Waldorf Streichfett

MeeBlip anode

Brainworx bx_refinement

Synapse Audio Dune 2

Native Instruments Session Horns Pro

CV Madness - We get experimental and harness the power of control voltage to create these energetic, exciting loops and lines

Stereo Percussion - Add width and movement to your beats with this bundle of stereo enhanced, acoustic and electric loops

'90s Ambient - From the FM vaults, we've a pack of laidback and atmospheric sounds with a distinctly retro feel