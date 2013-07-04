Issue 269 of Future Music is on sale now

Now's the time to start taking iOS in the studio seriously. The stratospheric rise of recording, controlling and even full self-contained DAW apps that means that anyone making music today really has to sit up and take notice. And - let's face it - the idea of getting a brand new, great-sounding synth for £2.99 is an offer you'd be daft to ignore.

Our feature not only maps out the great apps that are out there, but also explains how to really integrate an iPad (or iPod or iPhone) into your studio. We're sure that pretty soon you'll be wondering how you ever coped without a 'Pad or 'Pod in your setup.

Elsewhere in the mag we've a full In The Studio With session - complete with video - from Vitalic (See trailer above) and we visit The Revenge's main man Graeme Clark for a studio tour.

And don't miss our definitive reviews of Moog's Sub Phatty and FL Studio 11.

It's available now, in print with DVD. Or digitally on Apple Newsstand, Kindle Fire and Google Play. All our digital mags come complete with access to our digital vault to download our samples and tutorial files and the Apple Newsstand version has the video built right into the page.

Don't miss 'em.