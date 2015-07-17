Is Korg releasing a new limited edition synth?

Korg has hinted that it has a limited edition synth on the way, posting an Instagram image that shows a series of numbered labels that indicate that the company has a run of 3000 keyboards in the pipeline.

The photo is accompanied by the question '3000 of what?!', followed by the hashtags korg, keyboard, synth, edmlife and newproduct.

There's already speculation that we could be about to get a full-size Arp Odyssey reissue. Korg followed-up its MS-20 mini with the larger MS-20 kit, so we certainly wouldn't be surprised if this turned out to be the case.

Whatever's on the way we'll let you know more about it as soon as possible.