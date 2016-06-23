Is Dave Smith Instruments about to drop a desktop version of the OB-6 synth?

Dave Smith Instruments Tweeted a picture yesterday of guest artists Dontae Winslow and Daniel Jones, who dropped by the San Francisco office.

However - and no offence to messrs Winslow and Jones - the exciting news is what is just to the left the of the pair -an as yet unreleased OB-6 synth desktop module.

It's no surprise that DSI has made a module version of the OB-6, but we're not entirely sure if releasing the news in this manner was deliberate. However, we're pretty confident that an official announcement will come soon - possibly at Summer NAMM 2016, either today or over the next few days.

