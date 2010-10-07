iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 9
5 more apps to consider
Perhaps the best thing about iOS as a platform is that it’s encouraging us to make music in different ways - and enabling those who’ve never previously considered themselves capable of making music to start doing so. New apps this week prove both points.
Reactable Systems Reactable mobile, £5.99
Remember the Reactable? You know - the trade show favourite that enables you to make music by pushing pucks around a luminous translucent table? Well, the good news is that the technology behind it has now been packed into an iOS app: it comes with 20 virtual objects and you can import and process your own samples.
Hige Five Aura Flux, £1.19
This ambient app enables you to make music by connecting together its Nodes or drawing pictures. There are 48 sounds, and you can work in four ‘moods’ (keys). With a strong visual element, it’s another of those apps that enables you to create tunes even if you don’t have any musical ability.
Yonac miniDrum Pro, £5.99
From the same stable as miniSynth Pro comes a step-sequencer-powered beat creation tool that can produce both acoustic and electronic sounds. There are plenty of editing options (many tweaks can be made on a per-note basis), several FX and “zero-latency” trigger pads.
BeepStreet iSequence for iPad, £8.99
Billed as “the most powerful music creation studio designed exclusively for iPad,” iSequence offers an 8-track sequencer, 165 instruments, a mixer, a sampler and effects. You can record in real-time (a 6-octave piano keyboard and drum pads are included) and automation is supported too.
Synthetic Bits Little MIDI Machine, Free
Thanks to its compatibility with Line 6’s MIDI Mobilizer interface, this old-school-inspired app enables you to sequence your MIDI gear from your iPad. It comes with two independent sequencers that send note and velocity data on two MIDI channels, while options include the ability to mute notes, skip steps and reverse the sequencer.
