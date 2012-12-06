iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 78
The latest new apps
For now though, here’s the latest round-up of new music tools to hit the App Store.
Robert Tubb The Wablet, 69p/$0.99
The Wablet is an iOS instrument described as a “physics based synthesiser and noise toy.” It’s controlled by manipulating and distorting and onscreen ‘mesh’ - which alters the waveform and envelope properties.
It comes with a Max/MSP patch for deeper use and added MIDI fun.
Gregorio Zanon uPhase+, £2.99/$4.99
uPhase+ is an iPad synth and pattern phase sequencer designed with live performance in mind. It can be used to control patterns across up to seven devices, and is built to encourage improvisation, offering - in the words of its developer - “a door to Interactive Minimalism.”
Propellerhead Figure 1.3, 69p/$0.99
Propellerhead’s beautifully designed and immensely fun Figure gets yet another significant update. Version 1.3 makes the app universal - meaning no awkward screen resizing on iPad or iPhone 5 - and adds legato notes and a ‘clear all’ function.
Propellerhead Rebirth iPad, 1.3 £6.99/$9.99
Figure isn’t the only Propellerhead app to get a look in on the update action though, with the iPad version of Rebirth hitting version 1.3 too.
This update adds MIDI sync, audio export to iTunes and SoundCloud, a Background Mode (allowing it to run as a slave to other apps) and a new Duo Mode function - designed to allow two people to jam on a single iPad.
Erik Sigth nils, £1.49/$1.99
nils is a real time bitcrusher, sampler and looper for iPad. It has a gorgeous minimal interface, and features a handful of simple FX features.
algoriddim vjay, £6.99/$9.99
vjay is an audio and video ‘mash-up’ tool from algoriddim, the developer behind acclaimed DJing app djay.
It gives users access to their media library to allow videos to be ‘scratched’ and blended, and songs to be combined.
