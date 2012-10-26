iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 75
The latest 'appenings
In case you didn’t notice, Apple launched another batch of new products this week, most notably the new iPad Mini.
Is it a viable handheld music making platform? Only time will tell, but you can read our round-up of Apple’s latest gear to find out our initial thoughts.
In the meantime, here’s this week’s app round-up...
Borderlands Granular, £2.49/$3.99
Borderlands Granular is a very cool little granular synthesis instrument for iPad.
It utilises the devices touchscreen allowing the user to move and manipulate a cluster of pulsing grains over a backdrop of audio files that can also be dragged, morphed and rearranged. The results create some impressive, evolving atmospherics.
Synthetic Bits FunkBox v3, £2.49/$3.99
There’s no shortage of iOS grooveboxes available on the App Store, but retro-styled FunkBox is certainly one of the nicest looking ones.
Version 3 adds new sounds, iOS 6 and iPhone 5 support, and a host of other improvements.
IK Multimedia VocaLive 1.5/VocaLive for iPad 1.5, £13.99/$19.99
IK has updated its VocaLive vocal processor app to include, among other things, Core MIDI integration, Audio Copy/Paste and digital audio support. It’s now possible to export recording via SoundCloud or FTP too.
