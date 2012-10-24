Apple round-up: iPad mini and iPad 4, plus new 13-inch MacBook, iMac and Mac mini

It looks great, obviously, but we’re not sure whether the iPad mini is the right tablet for music making.

If you want a super-portable iOS solution, you’ll go with an iPhone or iPod touch, and if you want the best music making experience – ie, the one that gives you the most power and largest display – you’ll plump for one of the larger iPad models.

Add to that the fact that the entry-level iPad mini costs just £60 less than the iPad 2 - which, lets not forget, sports a peripheral-friendly 30-pin dock connector - and you have to wonder what kind of musician will be drawn to it.

Still, at least all of your favourite iOS music making apps will run natively immediately. And, like we said, it looks great.