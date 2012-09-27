iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 72
The latest music tools
In the week that the iPhone 5 was unleashed upon the world, we bring you a round-up of the latest new music making tools and significant updates.
VirSyn Harmony Voice, £3.99/$5.99
Harmony Voice is a vocal pitch shifter and harmoniser from VirSyn, the developer behind popular vocoder app iVoxel.
It features automatic tuning correction with visual feedback, and the ability to add up to four harmonic voices to your vocal parts.
pentacom Glitch1, 69p/$0.99
As the name suggests, Glitch1 trades in real-time glitch FX. The app features crush, delay, autopan, gate, tape stop and beat repeat functions.
Sonosaurus DrumJam, £5.49/$7.99
DrumJam is the new percussion-centric sibling of hugely popular app ThumbJam.
Designed in collaboration with percussionist Pete Lockett, it allows users to easily play rhythm parts using a heap of sampled percussion and drum sounds. It features recording, FX - including filter, reverb and pitch bend - plus a variety of export options.
Propellerhead Figure 1.2, 69p/$0.99
Propellerhead’s nifty little iPhone synth gets another update, adding Audio Copy and WIST (which allows two iOS devices to be synced).
New atonal and chromatic scale modes have also been added, and grids have been added to the performances boxes - meaning that it’s now possible to play synth and bass parts with more accuracy.
Xylio BeatSpiral, 1.49p/$1.99
BeatSpiral is a sample-based performance app that allows users to slice up, play and record loops, either from the included library or by loading in your own.
