iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 63
Tuneful touching
This week, we’ve got apps that will help you to improvise, create new loops, glitch up beats that you already have and control effects parameters within your DAW.
Also make sure you check out:
The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Finger BassLine 4.0
Finger BassLine 4.0, £2.49
Not a completely new app, but this Roland TB-303-style synth has been given some significant improvements in this update. Top of the list is MIDI note and controller input, while there’s also a gated sequencer mode with real-time pattern transposition. Support for the new iPad’s Retina display has been added, too.
TvanD Changeling Sequencer, £2.99
This diatonic chord sequencer is designed for improvisation: you can generate a chord progression from a simple melody line, then spice this up using the arpeggiator. Version 1.1 adds 16 tracks - each of which can be assigned to its own MIDI channel - and various other new features.
MobileSword iMoov, £2.49
A customisable wireless MIDI controller that can be used for tweaking multiple effects parameters within your DAW. It’s designed for DJs, live musicians and producers, with the possibilities being limited “only by your imagination,” apparently. Check out the tutorial video for more details.
Alex Matheu GlitchBreaks, £2.99
Use this app to create glitching breakbeats; the idea is that you manipulate existing beats to come up with new ones. You get four continuous looping channels and a 4 channel mixer, and you can adjust the likes of pitch, loop start and length.
Korg iKaossilator 2.1, £6.99
Thanks to this update, you can now import audio loops into iKaossilator, including those from other apps via AudioPaste functionality. There’s also seamless integration with the new Kaossilator 2 hardware (loops can be shared between them). The price listed above is valid until 7 May.