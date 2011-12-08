iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 54
Three of different kinds
The launch of Lemur and update to NanoStudio have already had iOS music makers talking this week, but we’ve got two more new apps and another important revision to tell you about, too.
FingerTaps MidAir, £0.69
A simple little app that enables you to turn your iDevice into a gestural controller. It uses the built-in camera to track the movement of your hand - effectively giving you a virtual 3D trackpad - and is CoreMIDI compatible. Check out a video demo here.
Korg iKaossilator 2.0, £6.99
A surprisingly significant update given that the original iKaossilator was released less than two months ago, version 2.0 adds audio and SoundCloud export, native iPad support, AudioCopy and a new way of generating fills and breaks called Flex Play.
Big Robot Studios Beat Shuffler, £1.99
A new beat creation tool that slices up loops and enables you to trigger these slices while keeping them in time for you. You can use up to six tracks for your loops, and both WAV and MP3 files can be imported. There’s also a mixer, a master channel with effects and a separate effects channel for each track.