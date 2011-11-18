iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 52

You can add two music-making apps to your collection for nothing this week, while Tabletop users seeking more devices also have something to smile about. IK’s VocaLive, meanwhile, is now fully iPad-friendly. Read on to find out more.

