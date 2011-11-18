iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 52
Two free; two updated
You can add two music-making apps to your collection for nothing this week, while Tabletop users seeking more devices also have something to smile about. IK’s VocaLive, meanwhile, is now fully iPad-friendly. Read on to find out more.
Retronyms Tabletop 1.2, £10.49
When we reviewed Tabletop, we noted that it felt more like a work in progress than the finished article, so it’s good to see it moving forward. This update is most notable for the arrival of a proper, full-on synth - the RS4000 - though this has to be purchased as a £6.99 add-on. However, if you’re really quick, you’ll be able to pick Tabletop itself up at the offer price of £0.69.
Sobal Corporation Sssynth, Free
iOS isn’t exactly short of analogue-style synths these days, but given that this 2-oscillator model is free, there’s no reason not to try it. What’s more, the fact that it offers 35 types of keyboard scale should at least pique your curiosity.
Ryan Martinez Synthtastic, Free
This week’s second free synth app is less conventional than the first, but it might still feel a little familiar. This is because it’s based on Mugician, Rob Fielding’s microtonal iOS instrument, which is actually the predecessor to the new Geo Synthesizer. Small world.
IK Multimedia VocaLive for iPad, £13.99
VocaLive was originally launched with the iRig Mic, IK Multimedia’s iOS microphone, but now we have a native iPad version. It’s a capable vocal effects solution (12 are included and you can use up to four in chain), and iPad users also have the option of adding an 8-track recorder as an in-app purchase (a single track recorder comes as standard).
