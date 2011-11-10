iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 51
Three new apps
We suspect that a lot of iPhone and iPod touch users have been getting acquainted with GarageBand for iOS during this past week, but we can also point them in the direction of a cheap and cheerful new instrument.
iPad users, meanwhile, have a new synth and an updated looping app to consider. Read on to find out more.
Never Be Normal 76 Synthesizer, £1.49
A monophonic synth that takes inspiration from the synths of the ‘70s, 76 Synthesizer offers three oscillators, a filter, ADSR, effects and more. Its interface looks suitably retro, though the pitchbend and modulation touchpads give it a contemporary edge.
Casual Underground Loopseque 1.5, £2.99
This slick looping app has received a hefty update that adds sample import and editing, an FX processor (filter, beat repeater and reverb), live and loop recording modes and more flexible export options. The developer also says that the sound engine has been totally reworked.
Grant Kot Grantophone, £0.69
What happens when you cross a polyphonic keyboard instrument with the expressive qualities of something like a cello? You get the Grantophone, which as well as enabling you to play notes, lets you control articulation, vibrato, volume and slide between notes. Here’s a video demo.