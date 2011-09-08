iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 45

In a week when Native Instruments entered the iOS market with the announcement of iMaschine we have news of an update from another venerable music software developer. There’s a sampler, a synth and an audio recorder, too.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.