iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 45
Appy to be here
In a week when Native Instruments entered the iOS market with the announcement of iMaschine we have news of an update from another venerable music software developer. There’s a sampler, a synth and an audio recorder, too.
Joerg Piringer RealBeat, £1.49
An easy to use sampling app that lets you record sounds and then make rhythms out of them using the internal sequencer. There are various options for modifying your sound, realtime effects, a mixer and support for Audio Copy/Paste.
BeepStreet SunrizerXS, £1.99
Sunrizer is one of the best synths on the iPad, so iPhone/iPod touch owners should be delighted to hear that a version for smaller iOS handsets is now available, too. Highlights include a SuperSaw sound emulation, two independent filters per voice, parameter morphing and CoreMIDI and MIDI learn support.
Propellerhead Software ReBirth 1.2, £4.99
On the surface, not much has changed in this updated version of Propellerhead’s techno classic, but look closely and you’ll see that it now offers support for Korg’s WIST. This means that you can now sync two iOS devices running WIST-compatible apps together, increasing the potential for live performance fun.
Yudo Inc Rectools Unlimited, £27.99
A recording app that enables you to work with a practically unlimited number of tracks (500+, according to the developer). There’s wave editing, EQ, a mixer, and an audio pool for managing the clips in your project. If you can’t stomach the high price, you can pay half and get an 8-track version.