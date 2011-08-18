iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 43
Beat making, sequencing and more
This week, we're focussing on a couple of apps that enable you to make complete songs, one that gives you the ability to sequence external gear, an emulation of a music technology pioneer's most famous creation and yet another TR-inspired drum machine. Intrigued? Read on to find out more.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Intua BeatMaker 2.1
Intua BeatMaker 2.1 £13.99
This point release update to BeatMaker 2 adds several key features. Most notably, there’s now a native iPad version and support for CoreMIDI. Instrument parameter automation, a master track and pad copy/paste on the drum machine are among the other improvements.
White Noise Audio Software Genome MIDI Sequencer, TBC
Available from 22 August, this pattern-based sequencer is designed for anyone who wants to control their MIDI gear from their iPad. You can sequence single patterns or an entire 16-track song, and there’s support for CoreMIDI, Line 6 MIDI Mobilizer and network MIDI.
Strangeloop Limited Oramics, £2.99
Get a taste of Daphne Oram’s legendary Oramics machine from within your iOS device. It enables you to ‘draw’ sound on top of film reels, adjusting the envelope, pitch, reverb and vibrato. You can also control a sound’s shape by drawing a waveshape on top of a glass plate.
Pulse Code Inc Rhythm Studio, £0.69
Emulations of Roland’s TR-808 and TB-303 instruments form the basis of this app, while there’s also a sample-based synth, an X/Y control pad and a mixer with effects. There’s a pattern and song sequencer, and a 909 emulation is also in the works.
Elliot Garage EGDR808, £0.69
Speaking of the TR-808, here’s an app that’s completely dedicated to emulating Roland’s classic drum machine. It sports a 16-step sequencer, 12 programmable rhythm patterns and four fill patterns. Oh, and it looks like an 808 too.