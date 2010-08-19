iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 4
With rumours persisting that we’ll see a redesigned iPod touch in September and possibly even a 7-inch iPad by the end of the year, there seems little doubt that the number of people using Apple’s iOS will continue to rise.
Right now, though, we’re focusing on software rather than hardware, detailing the new iOS app releases and announcements in the fourth of our regular round-ups.
Chromatone Lite, Free
If traditional keyboard instruments leave you flummoxed, check out this new instrument that enables you to play chromatically. It takes a bit of explaining, so it’s probably best if you watch this video, or better still, just download the app and try it for yourself.
Billaboop BoomClap, £1.19
One of the great things about iOS is that it’s spawning apps of the sort that we haven’t seen before. BoomClap, for example, enables you to trigger sounds by making noises of your own (claps, finger snaps etc). As your skills improve the rhythms you can create should get more complex.
Audanika SoundPrism, TBC
This forthcoming app enables you to make music using an interface based on the circle of thirds. If this doesn’t mean anything to you, we suggest you check out the SoundPrism intro video, which shows how the app will offer you a different way of making music.
IK Multimedia GrooveMaker for iPad, Free/£5.99 each
IK Multimedia has already scored considerable success with its loop-based GrooveMaker iPhone apps, and now it’s released seven editions specifically for the iPad. These are Club, Techno, Trance, Electro, Rock Ace, Reggae and Reggaeton. There’s a free version too.
PocketLabWorks PocketAmp, £1.79
Another iOS amp sim to add to the growing list, this one comes with Clean, Blues, Rock and Metal options. Tone shaping controls are available for each, and you’ll find reverb, echo, chorus, flanger, rotary and tremolo effects too. PocketLabWorks has also released PocketSing and PocketRap.
Logic Consulting Gyro Air Drums, £1.79
An interesting little app for showing off your iPhone 4’s Gyroscope, Gyro Air Drums enables you to play a kit by using your mobile as a virtual drum stick. The type of sound you make depends on the way you tilt your iPhone, as you’ll see if you watch this video.
