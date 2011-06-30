iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 38
Sorted for SampleWiz
Jordan Rudess has been a busy man: not content with releasing a new single with his band Dream Theater, he’s also found time to put out SampleWiz for iOS. This week’s round-up also features a 909 emulation, a free matrix synth, and a forthcoming drum groove app from Zildjian.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Jordan Rudess SampleWiz
Jordan Rudess: Wizdom Music SampleWiz, £5.99
Jordan Rudess's second iOS music making app is a sampler that operates in classic, granular and modern modes. There are all sorts of editing, looping and performance options, and FX, too. In short, it looks like it could be the most powerful and flexible iOS sampler yet seen.
Mirko Trkulja nineOnine, £1.19
Quite simply, an emulation of Roland’s TR-909 for the iPad. It’s designed to look and operate like the original iconic drum machine, and features include a 16-step drum sequencer, 10 user-defined presets, nine drum instruments, eight drum patterns and an effects rack. More functionality is planned, too.
Koalapps Arix-303 Matrix Synth Sequencer, Free
We mentioned last week that matrix-style synths for the iPad aren't uncommon, and this new freebie provides further evidence of that. You've got a 16-step sequencer, four pattern 'sheets', a lead synth preset and drum sounds on the bottom three rows of the grid.
Gen16 Grooveplayer, TBC
This soon-to-be-released app enables you to create drum grooves on the go and features cymbal sounds from the Gen16 Zildjian Digital Vault. There’s a nine-channel mixer, quantize options, and built-in Dropbox functionality so that you can quickly and easily share your beats.
Find out more about Gen16 Grooveplayer