iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 38

Jordan Rudess has been a busy man: not content with releasing a new single with his band Dream Theater, he’s also found time to put out SampleWiz for iOS. This week’s round-up also features a 909 emulation, a free matrix synth, and a forthcoming drum groove app from Zildjian.

