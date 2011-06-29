Dream Theater debut new song, On The Backs Of Angels

The rebooted Dream Theater have unleashed their first song with drummer Mike Mangini (left)



The wait is over. No, we don't have the full album yet, but with the release of the song On The Backs Of Angels, we finally have a sense of what Dream Theater are sounding like with drummer Mike Mangini in the fold.

On The Backs Of Angels is the first single from Dream Theater's much-anticipated, aptly titled A Dramatic Turn Of Events, which is due for release 12 September. You can listen to the cut on the Roadrunner Records YouTube channel.

"I'm incredibly psyched with the way this album came out and can't wait to share it with everybody," said guitarist John Petrucci, who also serves as producer.



"We have poured our hearts and minds into the creation of this album," keyboardist Jordan Rudess said. "All the life-changing events that surrounded us before, as well as during the whole process, fueled our desire to dig deep within ourselves and create the best music we possibly could."

Check out On The Backs Of Angels and let us know what you think. And if you're one of the few who haven't yet seen the group's web series, The Spirit Carries On, which takes you inside their drummer auditions, you can do so here.