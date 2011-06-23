iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 37
The releases ramp up
It’s been a big week in the iOS world, as you’re about to find out. Two self-contained studio apps, a powerful synth and controller apps from one of the biggest names in music technology are just some of the new treats on display.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Image Line Software FL Studio Mobile
Image Line Software FL Studio Mobile, £8.99
This much-anticipated iOS music studio is now available, putting the core elements of FL Studio (instruments, drum kits, loops, step sequencer, piano roll, effects etc) in your mobile device. If you’ve got an iPad, a dedicated version - FL Studio Mobile HD - is also available for £11.99.
VirSyn/audioMIDI.com iSyn Poly, £5.99
You may recall iSyn, which featured two monophonic synths and a drum machine. This is its successor, and comes with three synths (two monophonic, one 8-voice polyphonic) a drum machine and a fully-featured sequencer. As such, it looks like a pretty well-equipped in-the-box iPad music making solution.
BeepStreet Horizon synth, £2.99
The developer claims that this virtual analogue instrument takes the definition of iOS synths to the next level, and out first impressions are that it might just live up to this bullish billing. Highlights include an emulation of the SuperSaw waveform, two independent filters per voice and the ability to morph up to 30 parameters in a sound using the mod wheel.
A Tasty Pixel Loopy 2, £1.79
This looping app has been completely rewritten for version 2 - you can record and layer up sounds on six channels. It’s also possible to import audio, and there are various editing tools. A variety of export options are on offer, too, including the ability to share audio with other apps via copy/paste.
Francesco Cricchio RGBsound, £0.59
Sporting a brightly-coloured interface, RGBsound enables you to play sounds by tapping different coloured buttons. You can change the speed of loops, adjust the pitch and volume of individual sounds and shake your device to change the sounds you’re working with. See it in action here.
Yamaha controller apps, £2.39 each
As well as the TNR-i, Yamaha has released several other iPad apps this week, notably a couple of control surfaces. Keyboard Arp & Drum Pad (see above) features, amazingly, a keyboard, arpeggiator and set of 16 drum pads, while Faders & XY Pad gives you eight sliders and an XY pad that enables you to control multiple sliders at once.
Buy Keyboard Arp & Drum Pad from the App Store
Buy Faders & XY Pad from the App Store