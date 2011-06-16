iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 36
Three new apps... and a taster of another
Dream Theater keyboard player and iOS music making fan Jordan Rudess has been showing off not just his Rush T-shirt but also a new app by the name of SampleWiz. However, this is unlikely to be available until next month: for three new apps you can buy right now, read on.
Continental Laboratories Instrumental, £14.99
Another iPad controller app, this one gives you drum pad, piano and Wicki-Hayden hexagonal keyboards, mixer, and generic control surface layouts to work with. It's also worth noting that Instrumental integrates tightly with Propellerhead's Reason and Record, automatically changing its surface and preset as you switch devices.
P.W. Worm & Co & Sons Artikulator, £2.99
The iPad is the perfect platform on which to explore the relationship between images and sound, as this app demonstrates. The idea is simple: use the multi-touch interface to draw with your finger and Artikulator's synth will turn your doodlings into sound. It's described as a musical toy, but could also provide some inspiration.
MixVibes U-Mix Remote, £6.99
If you’re an iPad-owning user of MixVibes’ Cross or Cross DJ software on PC or Mac, listen up: U-Mix Remote enables you to take touchscreen control of it. As well as letting you browse and sort your songs, it lets you control the software’s crossfader, volume and pitch sliders, apply effects, set locators and cue points and get hands on with the jog wheels.