iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 36

Dream Theater keyboard player and iOS music making fan Jordan Rudess has been showing off not just his Rush T-shirt but also a new app by the name of SampleWiz. However, this is unlikely to be available until next month: for three new apps you can buy right now, read on.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.